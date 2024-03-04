480th Fighter Squadron practices Agile Combat Employment over Estonia and Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots from the 480th Fighter Squadron practice fighter maneuver training over Estonia, Feb. 29, 2024. After the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135s provided fuel to 52nd Fighter Wing F-16s, the 480th FS interacted with Estonian Defense Forces and Polish Air Forces on the ground, strengthening the NATO alliances and developing partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)