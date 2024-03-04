National Guard celebrates women who serve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of International Women's Day, the National Guard recognizes and celebrates the invaluable contributions of the women serving within our ranks. From the front lines to behind the scenes, these remarkable individuals demonstrate unparalleled dedication, resilience, and leadership in safeguarding our nation's security. Their unwavering commitment embodies the spirit of service and inspires us all. Today, and every day, we express our deepest gratitude to the women of the National Guard for their selfless sacrifice and unwavering commitment to duty. Happy International Women's Day. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)