    National Guard celebrates women who serve

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    In honor of International Women's Day, the National Guard recognizes and celebrates the invaluable contributions of the women serving within our ranks. From the front lines to behind the scenes, these remarkable individuals demonstrate unparalleled dedication, resilience, and leadership in safeguarding our nation's security. Their unwavering commitment embodies the spirit of service and inspires us all. Today, and every day, we express our deepest gratitude to the women of the National Guard for their selfless sacrifice and unwavering commitment to duty. Happy International Women's Day. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 11:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914735
    VIRIN: 240305-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110160644
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard celebrates women who serve, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Female
    International Women's Day
    National Guard
    Women's Day
    Women's Month
    Women who Serve

