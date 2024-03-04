Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raw Footage: Exercise Dragon Press Conference

    POLAND

    05.03.2024

    Video by Jackie Faye Burton 

    U.S. European Command   

    (At: 01:05) LGEN Piotr "Zeus" Blazeusz, Ph.D., First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces

    (At: 04:42) General Guglielmo Luigi Miglietta, COM JFCBS

    (At: 13:45:) Vice Admiral Doug G. Perry, COM JFCNF

    During Exercise Dragon-24 (DR-24) in Poland, NATO will test the Polish Armed Forces' response to potential crises, involving around 20,000 soldiers and 3,500 units of equipment from 9 NATO countries. The participants include: Poland; France; Germany; Lithuania; Slovenia; Spain; Türkiye; United Kingdom and USA. The exercise will evaluate their ability to execute combat tasks across various domains, including land, air, sea, and cyberspace. It will include elements such as crossing the Vistula River and the movement of the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). This exercise is part of the larger STEADFAST DEFENDER-24 (STDE-24) series, involving 90,000 troops from NATO and Sweden, aimed at demonstrating deterrence and defence capabilities. DR-24 and other exercises are defensive and not targeted at any specific country but serve as a demonstration of preparedness against potential aggression. The exercises mark NATO's largest demonstration of defence capabilities in decades.

