The XQ-58A Valkyrie is a low cost, high performance unmanned air vehicle developed through an Air Force Research Laboratory partnership with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. This long range aircraft is designed for high speeds and agile maneuverability, enabling it to perform a variety of missions. It is runway-independent, offering maximum operational flexibility to the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by the 3rd Audiovisual Squadron)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 09:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914717
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-F3963-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110160341
|Length:
|00:15:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XQ-58A Test Flight B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT