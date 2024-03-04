Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XQ-58A Test Flight B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The XQ-58A Valkyrie is a low cost, high performance unmanned air vehicle developed through an Air Force Research Laboratory partnership with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. This long range aircraft is designed for high speeds and agile maneuverability, enabling it to perform a variety of missions. It is runway-independent, offering maximum operational flexibility to the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by the 3rd Audiovisual Squadron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 09:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914717
    VIRIN: 240305-F-F3963-1001
    Filename: DOD_110160341
    Length: 00:15:31
    Location: US

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    Test Flight
    2024
    XQ-58A

