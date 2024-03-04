Soldiers train rigorously to become combat medics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers attending the 68W Military Occupational Specialty transition course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute complete an end of course culminating training event Feb. 24, 2024. The event was held at Fort Indiantown Gap's Combined Arms Collective Training Facility and the Medical Battalion Training Site. Students responded to a mass casualty scenario, evacuated and provided initial medical treatment to simulated casualties, then transported the casualties to a battalion aid station for additional treatment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)