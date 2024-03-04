Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers train rigorously to become combat medics

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers attending the 68W Military Occupational Specialty transition course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute complete an end of course culminating training event Feb. 24, 2024. The event was held at Fort Indiantown Gap's Combined Arms Collective Training Facility and the Medical Battalion Training Site. Students responded to a mass casualty scenario, evacuated and provided initial medical treatment to simulated casualties, then transported the casualties to a battalion aid station for additional treatment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 09:42
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    Pennsylvania

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Medical Training

    Training

    Army National Guard

    Field training

    TAGS

    Medical Battalion Training Site
    166th Regiment
    166th Regiment Regional Training Institute
    Combat Medic Specialist
    68W MOS-T

