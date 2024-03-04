U.S. Soldiers attending the 68W Military Occupational Specialty transition course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute complete an end of course culminating training event Feb. 24, 2024. The event was held at Fort Indiantown Gap's Combined Arms Collective Training Facility and the Medical Battalion Training Site. Students responded to a mass casualty scenario, evacuated and provided initial medical treatment to simulated casualties, then transported the casualties to a battalion aid station for additional treatment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|03.05.2024
|03.05.2024 09:42
|Package
|914716
|240305-Z-AM608-1001
|DOD_110160325
|00:01:50
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|1
|1
This work, Soldiers train rigorously to become combat medics, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pennsylvania
Fort Indiantown Gap
Medical Training
Training
Army National Guard
Field training
