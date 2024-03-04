The 10th Mountain Division Summit Pursuit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Journey with the 10th Mountain Division, an empowered light infantry unit with their unwavering focus on people, fostering light infantry warfighting excellence in Large-Scale Combat Operations, fueled by innovation amidst the alpine landscapes. From Fort Drum to the peaks of Finland, Chile, Romania, and beyond, witness their dedication to empowering soldiers, pioneering new strategies, and mastering the art of mountain warfare. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)