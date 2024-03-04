Journey with the 10th Mountain Division, an empowered light infantry unit with their unwavering focus on people, fostering light infantry warfighting excellence in Large-Scale Combat Operations, fueled by innovation amidst the alpine landscapes. From Fort Drum to the peaks of Finland, Chile, Romania, and beyond, witness their dedication to empowering soldiers, pioneering new strategies, and mastering the art of mountain warfare. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 07:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914711
|VIRIN:
|240304-A-AO831-2283
|Filename:
|DOD_110160219
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The 10th Mountain Division Summit Pursuit, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT