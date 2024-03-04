Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 10th Mountain Division Summit Pursuit

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    10th Mountain Division

    Journey with the 10th Mountain Division, an empowered light infantry unit with their unwavering focus on people, fostering light infantry warfighting excellence in Large-Scale Combat Operations, fueled by innovation amidst the alpine landscapes. From Fort Drum to the peaks of Finland, Chile, Romania, and beyond, witness their dedication to empowering soldiers, pioneering new strategies, and mastering the art of mountain warfare. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 07:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914711
    VIRIN: 240304-A-AO831-2283
    Filename: DOD_110160219
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 10th Mountain Division Summit Pursuit, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ski
    History
    Army
    Possibilities

