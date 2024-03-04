Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers compete in NATO Boxing Finals

    RAKVERE, ESTONIA

    03.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Don Troxell 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Christian Anzures, an infantryman assigned to Crusher Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Leader Rakkasans,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, talks about his path to the competition prior to his match in the NATO Boxing Finals in Rakvere, Estonia, March 2, 2024. Soldiers from Estonia, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States competed in the boxing event that encouraged bonding between NATO forces. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 07:35
    Category: Interviews
    Location: RAKVERE, EE

    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target_news _europe

