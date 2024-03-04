Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition

    OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command participate in Best Squad Competition at Local Training Area Oberdachstetten, Ansbach, Germany, (U.S. Army video by Georgios Moumoulidis)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 02:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914694
    VIRIN: 240229-A-WP262-2001
    Filename: DOD_110160003
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Land Navigation
    Best Squad Competition
    30th Medical Brigade
    Stronger Together
    Strong Europe
    USArmyEurope
    M4 Stress Shoot

