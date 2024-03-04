U.S. Soldiers with 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command participate in Best Squad Competition at Local Training Area Oberdachstetten, Ansbach, Germany, (U.S. Army video by Georgios Moumoulidis)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 02:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914694
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-WP262-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110160003
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT