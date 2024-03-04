Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMS Choir Practice for Black History Month Assembly Concert

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio 

    AFN Humphreys

    Humphreys Middle School Choir members practice for their end of month assembly concert, honoring black history month on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2024. Select members of the choir also performed at the 2024 Korea International Music Educators Association middle school choir festival alongside choirs from neighboring local schools. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 03:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914687
    VIRIN: 240226-A-OW819-1001
    Filename: DOD_110159910
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, HMS Choir Practice for Black History Month Assembly Concert, by SGT Nicholas Riccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Department of Education (DOE)

    Choir
    education
    concert
    Humphreys Middle School
    KIMEA
    Korea International Music Educators Association

