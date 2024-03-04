Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean Service Corps Celebrate Annual Award Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.21.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steve Soh and Yi Wankil, Korean Service Corps Battalion, speak at the KSC unit’s annual award ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. The KSC Bn. Executes both direct and general logistics support operations for U.S. Forces Korea units and provides communication support to subordinate units on the peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 03:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914686
    VIRIN: 240221-A-KQ035-1001
    Filename: DOD_110159909
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, Korean Service Corps Celebrate Annual Award Ceremony, by CPL Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Award Ceremony

    TAGS

    annual
    awards ceremony
    Korean Service Corps
    KSC
    Civilian Transportation Corps
    corpsman of the year

