Korean Service Corps Celebrate Annual Award Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steve Soh and Yi Wankil, Korean Service Corps Battalion, speak at the KSC unit’s annual award ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. The KSC Bn. Executes both direct and general logistics support operations for U.S. Forces Korea units and provides communication support to subordinate units on the peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)