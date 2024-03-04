USACE Fire Protection Engineer Speaks on Profession

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Daniel Carson, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers fire protection engineer, talks about his profession during 2024 Engineer Week on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Carson received his fire protection license in 2021 and was the first fire protection engineer in the district. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)