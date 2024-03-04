Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Fire Protection Engineer Speaks on Profession

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.21.2024

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Daniel Carson, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers fire protection engineer, talks about his profession during 2024 Engineer Week on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Carson received his fire protection license in 2021 and was the first fire protection engineer in the district. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 03:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914683
    VIRIN: 240221-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_110159906
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Fire Protection Engineer Speaks on Profession, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    United States Army Corps of Engineers
    fire protection
    human interest
    Engineer Week
    engineer appreciation

