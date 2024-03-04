U.S. Army Sgt. Jordan Owens, vice president of the Camp Humphreys BOSS program, hosts an orphanage volunteer program on Ikseonwon orphanage, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2024. The event was held to give U.S. servicemembers the opportunity to provide morale to the local community. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 03:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914682
|VIRIN:
|240224-A-KQ035-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110159905
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Jordan Owens Speaks on Outreach Experiences, by A1C Trevor Bell and CPL Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community Outreach
LEAVE A COMMENT