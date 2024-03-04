Members of the Misawa community came together to celebrate Black History month with a Taste of Soul event.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 00:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|914675
|VIRIN:
|240224-N-NY430-1473
|Filename:
|DOD_110159892
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa PACUP - Taste of Soul, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
