    Misawa PACUP - Taste of Soul

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    Members of the Misawa community came together to celebrate Black History month with a Taste of Soul event.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 00:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 914675
    VIRIN: 240224-N-NY430-1473
    Filename: DOD_110159892
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa PACUP - Taste of Soul, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    Black History Month
    Base activities

