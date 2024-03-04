Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curt Larsen spotlight

    WEST MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Curt Larsen, head lock and dam operator at Lock and Dam 1 from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a quality assurance supervisor.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 21:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914658
    VIRIN: 240228-A-VM618-3427
    Filename: DOD_110159714
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: WEST MAUI, HI, US

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

