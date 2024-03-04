B-roll: 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct training with Republic of Korea Soldiers during a 9-month training rotation.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 19:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914648
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-MQ814-9133
|Filename:
|DOD_110159607
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team ROK Broll, by SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Light Armoured Vehicle III (LAV-III) Stryker
LEAVE A COMMENT