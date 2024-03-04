Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Readiness Unleashed: U.S. Marines and Norwegian Armed Forces Converge in Vital NATO Training for Nordic Response 24

    ALTA, 20, NORWAY

    03.02.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2d Marine Logistics Group, along with personnel from the Norwegian Armed Forces, unload military equipment from a ferry at a port in Alta, Norway, March 2, 2024. The exercise constituted a vital component of the rigorous preparation for Nordic Response 24, a biennial NATO training exercise dedicated to enhancing Arctic security, fortifying global readiness, and cultivating seamless interoperability among U.S. Forces, Allied, and partner forces.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 01:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914635
    VIRIN: 240304-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110159264
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: ALTA, 20, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Readiness Unleashed: U.S. Marines and Norwegian Armed Forces Converge in Vital NATO Training for Nordic Response 24, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    USMC
    Offload
    Vehicles
    CLB-6
    MARFOREUR/AF
    NordicResponse24

