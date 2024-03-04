U.S. Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2d Marine Logistics Group, along with personnel from the Norwegian Armed Forces, unload military equipment from a ferry at a port in Alta, Norway, March 2, 2024. The exercise constituted a vital component of the rigorous preparation for Nordic Response 24, a biennial NATO training exercise dedicated to enhancing Arctic security, fortifying global readiness, and cultivating seamless interoperability among U.S. Forces, Allied, and partner forces.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 01:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914635
|VIRIN:
|240304-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110159264
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|ALTA, 20, NO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Arctic Readiness Unleashed: U.S. Marines and Norwegian Armed Forces Converge in Vital NATO Training for Nordic Response 24, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
