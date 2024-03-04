Arctic Readiness Unleashed: U.S. Marines and Norwegian Armed Forces Converge in Vital NATO Training for Nordic Response 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914635" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2d Marine Logistics Group, along with personnel from the Norwegian Armed Forces, unload military equipment from a ferry at a port in Alta, Norway, March 2, 2024. The exercise constituted a vital component of the rigorous preparation for Nordic Response 24, a biennial NATO training exercise dedicated to enhancing Arctic security, fortifying global readiness, and cultivating seamless interoperability among U.S. Forces, Allied, and partner forces.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)