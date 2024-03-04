Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McNary Spill and fish ladder

    UMATILLA, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The dam is 7,365 feet long, rising approximately 183 feet above the streambed. It consists of a concrete structure with an earthfill embankment at the Oregon (south) abutment. The spillway is a concrete, gravity-type spillway dam. It is 1,310 feet long, and contains 22 vertical lift gates, each 50 feet by 51 feet. The crest is at elevation 291 feet mean sea level and is designed to pass a flood of 2,200,000 cubic feet per second.
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has committed to spill more water over spillways instead of through turbines during its annual “spring spill” operations at dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers as well as expanding spill in the fall and early spring.McNary conducting spill operations, as well as video of the fish passage system at the project.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914633
    VIRIN: 240304-N-ER662-1055
    Filename: DOD_110159211
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: UMATILLA, WA, US

    USACE
    Salmon recovery
    Walla Walla District
    McNary Lock and Dam
    McNary Project

