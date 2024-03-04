Stacey Payne, from the Walla Walla District, shares her thoughts on deploying to Maui to support the Hawai'i Wildfires Recovery Mission. For Stacey it is personal.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914604
|VIRIN:
|240223-A-VM618-9380
|Filename:
|DOD_110158562
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Stacey Payne spotlight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT