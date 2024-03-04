Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240302-A-XF357-1008

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Video by Spc. James Dickson 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army veteran Sgt. Jason Smith competes in the powerlifting event at the 2024 Army Trials, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, March 2, 2024. Nearly 80 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Liberty, March 1 - 8 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games take place in Orlando, Florida, June 21 – 30, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. James Dickson)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914602
    VIRIN: 240302-A-XF357-1008
    Filename: DOD_110158538
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US

    Army Medicine
    DHA
    ArmyTrials
    TeamArmy
    ARCP
    ArmyTrials2024

