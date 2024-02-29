ASC has been leading the mission of distributing equipment to Ukraine. CPT Matthew Stein had the opportunity to be a part of history being made when the first Tele-Maintenance and Distribution-Ukraine Cell stood up in support of the Ukrainian armed forces.
Video originally published June 1, 2023 and repurposed as a social media reel on February 28, 2024 at Rock Island Arsenal.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914599
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-IK992-4517
|Filename:
|DOD_110158481
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CPT Stein's ASC Story, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
