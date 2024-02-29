Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPT Stein's ASC Story

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    ASC has been leading the mission of distributing equipment to Ukraine. CPT Matthew Stein had the opportunity to be a part of history being made when the first Tele-Maintenance and Distribution-Ukraine Cell stood up in support of the Ukrainian armed forces.

    Video originally published June 1, 2023 and repurposed as a social media reel on February 28, 2024 at Rock Island Arsenal.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    Ukraine
    telemaintenance
    ukraine support

