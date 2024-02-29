Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2024

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A B-roll package encompassing the training flights of the four Air Combat Command demonstration teams during Heritage Flight 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914598
    VIRIN: 240303-F-QO903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110158480
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US

    Airmen
    Aircraft
    Air Force
    Training
    Heritage Flight

