A B-roll package encompassing the training flights of the four Air Combat Command demonstration teams during Heritage Flight 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914598
|VIRIN:
|240303-F-QO903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110158480
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2024, by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
