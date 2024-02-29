Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFC Colin Fuel Sergeant Audie Murphey Club Induction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Congratulations to SFC Colin Fuel on his Sergeant Audie Murphey Club induction! The SAMC is an elite U.S. Army organization for enlisted non-commissioned officers whose leadership, achievements, and performance reflect the highest standards of Army values.

    Rock Island Arsenal Heritage Hall, February 7, 2024. Video created for social media reel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 13:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914594
    VIRIN: 240207-A-IK992-5665
    Filename: DOD_110158407
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Colin Fuel Sergeant Audie Murphey Club Induction, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    induction
    rock island arsenal
    reel
    Sergeant Audie Murphey Club

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT