A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon Spacecraft launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, March 4, 2024. Crew-8 is the eighth regular crew rotation mission to the ISS to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. (U.S. Space Force video by Joshua Conti)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914593
|VIRIN:
|240303-X-KD758-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110158397
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Falcon 9 Crew-8 Launch, by Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
