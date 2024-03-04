Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon 9 Crew-8 Launch

    KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Video by Joshua Conti 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon Spacecraft launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, March 4, 2024. Crew-8 is the eighth regular crew rotation mission to the ISS to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. (U.S. Space Force video by Joshua Conti)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914593
    VIRIN: 240303-X-KD758-1005
    Filename: DOD_110158397
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USSF
    Space Launch
    Falcon9
    SpaceForceNewswire
    Crew-8

