    V26 Marines participate in MWX during SLTE 2-24

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Breanna Eason 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, participate in a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 220, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 20, 2024. MWX is the culminating event for SLTE 2-24 that improves U.S. and allied service members’ operational capabilities and lethality as a MAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Breanna Eason)(This video was shot vertically with the purpose of creating a Reel)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914588
    VIRIN: 240220-M-KN425-2001
    Filename: DOD_110158287
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V26 Marines participate in MWX during SLTE 2-24, by Cpl Breanna Eason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    Infantry
    ITESS
    USMCNews
    UrbanWarfare
    R220

