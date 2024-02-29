General Kelly Red Jacket Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914570" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, receives the Red Tail Jacket after being named an honorary Tuskegee Airman at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 27, 2024. Kelly received the prestigious jacket for his efforts in recognizing the accomplishments of the original members of the 332nd Fighter Group, ensuring their legacy will always be remembered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)