U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, receives the Red Tail Jacket after being named an honorary Tuskegee Airman at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 27, 2024. Kelly received the prestigious jacket for his efforts in recognizing the accomplishments of the original members of the 332nd Fighter Group, ensuring their legacy will always be remembered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 10:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914570
|VIRIN:
|240227-F-NN513-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110157955
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, General Kelly Red Jacket Ceremony, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
