    General Kelly Red Jacket Ceremony

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, receives the Red Tail Jacket after being named an honorary Tuskegee Airman at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 27, 2024. Kelly received the prestigious jacket for his efforts in recognizing the accomplishments of the original members of the 332nd Fighter Group, ensuring their legacy will always be remembered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 10:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914570
    VIRIN: 240227-F-NN513-1001
    Filename: DOD_110157955
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Kelly Red Jacket Ceremony, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    ACC
    Red Jacket Ceremony

