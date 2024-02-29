240215-N-ZV473-1001 NORFOLK, Va.- Surface Line Week 2024 is being held onboard Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story April 22nd-26th, 2024. This video was produced to promote the bowling competition for SLW 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 09:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914545
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-ZV473-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110157701
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
This work, Surface Line Week 2024: Bowling, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
