Raw Video: Exercise Dragon Brings 9 NATO Nations Together in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914524" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During Exercise Dragon-24 (DR-24) in Poland, NATO will test the Polish Armed Forces' response to potential crises, involving around 20,000 soldiers and 3,500 units of equipment from 9 NATO countries. The participants include: Poland; France; Germany; Lithuania; Slovenia; Spain; Türkiye; United Kingdom and USA. The exercise will evaluate their ability to execute combat tasks across various domains, including land, air, sea, and cyberspace. It will include elements such as crossing the Vistula River and the movement of the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). This exercise is part of the larger STEADFAST DEFENDER-24 (STDE-24) series, involving 90,000 troops from NATO and Sweden, aimed at demonstrating deterrence and defence capabilities. DR-24 and other exercises are defensive and not targeted at any specific country but serve as a demonstration of preparedness against potential aggression. The exercises mark NATO's largest demonstration of defence capabilities in decades.





---SHOTLIST—



(00:00) SILHOUETTE OF LOGISTIC VEHICLES LINED UP AGAINST THE SUNSET

(00:04) VARIOUS SHOTS OF ARMOURED VEHICLES CROSSING THE VISTULA RIVER ON A BRIDGE

(00:15) VARIOUS SHOTS OF FRENCH AND POLISH ARMOURED VEHICLES ON THE FIELD

(00:24) VARIOUS AERIAL SHOTS OF GERMAN AND BRITISH M3 RIG AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLES ON THE FIELD.

(00:42) VARIOUS SHOTS OF FRENCH AND POLISH ARMOURED VEHICLES LINED UP FOR RIVER CROSSING

(00:50) VARIOUS AERIAL SHOTS OF TANKS DRIVING ON LINED-UP AMPHIBIOUS RIG VEHICLES

(01:08) LINED UP ARMOURED VEHICLES ON A DIRT ROAD

(01:13) VARIOUS SHOTS OF RIG AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLES DEPLOYED ON WATER

(01:22) TIMELAPSE OF A TANK EMBARKING ON AN AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLE

(01:26) VARIOUS SHOTS IN SLOW MOTION OF SPANISH AND POLISH TANKS RIVER-CROSSING ON RIGS

(01:36) GERMAN AND BRITISH M3 RIG AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLES ON THE FIELD

(00:39) VARIOUS SHOTS OF GERMAN AND BRITISH TROOPS

(01:51) SPANISH TANKS RIVER-CROSSING ON AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLES

(01:55) BRITISH ENGINEER GUIDING A M3 RIG AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLE OUT OF THE RIVER

(01:58) AERIAL SHOTS OF GERMAN AND BRITISH M3 AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLES PERFORMING VARIOUS OPERATIONS ON WATER

(02:13) AERIAL SHOT OF A GERMAN ARMOURED VEHICLE

(02:16) FRENCH AND POLISH ARMOURED VEHICLES ON AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLES DURING RIVER CROSSING OPERATIONS

(02:20) CLOSE UP OF GERMAN M3 RIG AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLE DRIVING ON LAND

(02:24) M3 RIGS IN FORMATION LEAVING THE SHORE

(02:29) VARIOUS SHOTS OF GERMAN M3 RIGS PERFORMING VARIOUS OPERATIONS ON WATER

(02:40) VARIOUS SHOTS OF AMERICAN LEOPARD TANK EMBARKING ON A M3 RIG

(02:53) VARIOUS SHOTS OF M3 RIG AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLES ENTERING THE RIVER AND DISEMBARKING VEHICLES

(03:13) VARIOUS SHOTS OF GERMAN AND BRITISH M3 RIG AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLES LEAVING THE RIVER

(03:38) BRITISH ENGINEER COORDINATING THE MOVEMENTS OF A M3 RIG AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLE IN THE RIVER

(03:41) VARIOUS SHOTS OF M3 RIGS AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLES AND PERSONNEL PERFORMING VARIOUS OPERATIONS DURING RIVER CROSSING

(04:10) SHOT OF FOREIGN LEGION FORCES ON SECURITY DUTY



## END ##



This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online, and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.