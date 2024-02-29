U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Video 2023 - U.S. Army Europe and Africa is uniquely positioned in its 104 country area of responsibility to honor our commitment to upholding the principles of the rules-based international order by providing significant combat-credible forces throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. James Garvin)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 06:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914520
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-JG911-4999
|PIN:
|139640
|Filename:
|DOD_110157551
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Video - updated Feb. 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT