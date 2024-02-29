82nd CAB Patching Ceremony

Paratroopers assigned to the 2-82 Assualt Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division receive combat patches on Camp Bhuering, Kuwait, February 28, 2024. Paratroopers received their patches from their company command team and battalion command team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 05:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914519
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-ID763-1749
|Filename:
|DOD_110157550
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
