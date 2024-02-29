Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd CAB Patching Ceremony

    KUWAIT

    02.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 2-82 Assualt Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division receive combat patches on Camp Bhuering, Kuwait, February 28, 2024. Paratroopers received their patches from their company command team and battalion command team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 05:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914519
    VIRIN: 240228-A-ID763-1749
    Filename: DOD_110157550
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 82nd CAB Patching Ceremony, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Deployment
    patching ceremony
    82cab
    82CAB-82ABN

