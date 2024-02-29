Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: Sgt. 1st Class James Maltais - Justified Accord 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    02.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton and Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Maltais, a Massachusetts National Guardsman with the 772nd Military Police Company, discusses the importance of the National Guard participating in Justified Accord 2024 (JA24), why he joined the military, and what what it’s like working with international partners during JA24 at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre, Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 28, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 05:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914512
    VIRIN: 240303-D-GO191-1002
    Filename: DOD_110157463
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: NANYUKI, KE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: Sgt. 1st Class James Maltais - Justified Accord 2024, by SSG Carter Acton and SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts National Guard
    31B
    Military Police
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    Republic of Kenya

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT