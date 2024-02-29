Spc. Margaret Wilson Womens History Month Spotlight

Womens History Month honors and celebrates the struggles and achievements of American women throughout history. Women have served in the U.S. Army since 1775 and make up 16% of the entire Army force.
Spc. Margaret Wilson shares with us the advice she would give to the next generation of female leaders in the U.S. Army
