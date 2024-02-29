Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Margaret Wilson Womens History Month Spotlight

    RP, GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Jo 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Womens History Month honors and celebrates the struggles and achievements of American women throughout history. Women have served in the U.S. Army since 1775 and make up 16% of the entire Army force.

    Spc. Margaret Wilson shares with us the advice she would give to the next generation of female leaders in the U.S. Army

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 03:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914509
    VIRIN: 240229-A-XJ219-1634
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_110157426
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Margaret Wilson Womens History Month Spotlight, by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #StrongerTogether #Team21 #WomensHistoryMonth #USAREUR-AF #EUCOM #USArmy

