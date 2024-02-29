Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FIRST Robotics Competition (720p with graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad and Sgt. Kevin Henderson

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Students from across the Department of Defense came together for a robotics tournament Feb. 24, 2024, at Kaiserslautern High School in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The tournament was hosted by FIRST, or For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, and included teams as far as England and the Netherlands. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad and Sergeant Kevin Henderson)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 03:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914506
    VIRIN: 240224-F-VG042-1004
    Filename: DOD_110157398
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    This work, FIRST Robotics Competition (720p with graphics), by SSgt Christian Conrad and SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Robotics
    DODEA
    Students
    FIRST
    Innovation
    FIRST Robotics Competition

