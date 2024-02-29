Students from across the Department of Defense came together for a robotics tournament Feb. 24, 2024, at Kaiserslautern High School in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The tournament was hosted by FIRST, or For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, and included teams as far as England and the Netherlands. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad and Sergeant Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 03:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914505
|VIRIN:
|240224-F-VG042-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110157397
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, FIRST Robotics Tournament (1080p with graphics), by SSgt Christian Conrad and SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT