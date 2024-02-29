U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, senior enlisted advisor of United States Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command, United Nations Command, speaks on radio with American Forces Network DJ Senior Airman Darius Frazier about Back Bone University on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2024. Back Bone University was designed as a four-day, hands-on and classroom-oriented training that concentrates on joint and combined operations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 00:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|914495
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-KQ035-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110157150
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Love Speaks on Back Bone University, by CPL Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
