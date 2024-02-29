Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atsugi Counseling Advocacy Program

    JAPAN

    02.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific Spotlight feature video on Naval Air Facility Atsugi's Counseling Advocacy program and how they support the Atsugi community.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 21:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914490
    VIRIN: 240227-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110157110
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Atsugi Counseling Advocacy Program, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Navy
    Counseling Advocacy program

