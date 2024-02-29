Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama Japan Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) B-Roll 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2023

    Video by Luis Casale 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    U. S. Army Japan held Expert Soldier Badge training and test at
    Sagami-Depot.
    ESB is a two week intense training and testing course for soldiers who are
    skillful at combat readiness, weaponry, land navigation, patrolling and
    more.

    Shot in 4k resolution converted into high-definition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 21:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914489
    VIRIN: 230626-A-HP734-1003
    Filename: DOD_110157103
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Japan Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) B-Roll 2023, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    US Army Japan
    B-Roll
    Expert Soldier Badge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT