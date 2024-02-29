U. S. Army Japan held Expert Soldier Badge training and test at
Sagami-Depot.
ESB is a two week intense training and testing course for soldiers who are
skillful at combat readiness, weaponry, land navigation, patrolling and
more.
Shot in 4k resolution converted into high-definition.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 21:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914489
|VIRIN:
|230626-A-HP734-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110157103
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Japan Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) B-Roll 2023, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT