A Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach boat crew and Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew rescued 5 boaters after their 30-foot vessel suffered reported mechanical issues 23 miles southwest of Marco Island, March 3, 2023. Collier County Sheriff's Office dispatch contacted Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders, Sunday, at approximately 9 a.m., reporting five men were overdue after launching from Island Marina, Friday, at approximately 5 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914482
|VIRIN:
|240303-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110156878
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|MARCO ISLAND, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters near Marco Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT