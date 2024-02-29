Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters near Marco Island

    MARCO ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach boat crew and Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew rescued 5 boaters after their 30-foot vessel suffered reported mechanical issues 23 miles southwest of Marco Island, March 3, 2023. Collier County Sheriff's Office dispatch contacted Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders, Sunday, at approximately 9 a.m., reporting five men were overdue after launching from Island Marina, Friday, at approximately 5 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914482
    VIRIN: 240303-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110156878
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: MARCO ISLAND, FL, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    FL

