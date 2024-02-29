Arizona 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion Hoist Drills

Arizona Army National Guard pilots CW3 Mike Lopez and CW2 Joshua Mikkelson of the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion take flight for hoist training drills with Spc. Chris De La O and Sgt. Eduardo Perez conducts hoist training March 2, 2024, at Papago Park Military Reservation. These drills allow for the guardsmen to hone their skills, ensuring they are always ready, always there for their state and nation. (Photo by Spc. Micheala Cartrette)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914468
|VIRIN:
|230302-Z-YF092-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110156497
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
