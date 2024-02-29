Arizona 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion Hoist Drills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona Army National Guard pilots CW3 Mike Lopez and CW2 Joshua Mikkelson of the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion take flight for hoist training drills with Spc. Chris De La O and Sgt. Eduardo Perez conducts hoist training March 2, 2024, at Papago Park Military Reservation. These drills allow for the guardsmen to hone their skills, ensuring they are always ready, always there for their state and nation. (Photo by Spc. Micheala Cartrette)