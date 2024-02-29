Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion Hoist Drills

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Micheala Cartrette 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Arizona Army National Guard pilots CW3 Mike Lopez and CW2 Joshua Mikkelson of the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion take flight for hoist training drills with Spc. Chris De La O and Sgt. Eduardo Perez conducts hoist training March 2, 2024, at Papago Park Military Reservation. These drills allow for the guardsmen to hone their skills, ensuring they are always ready, always there for their state and nation. (Photo by Spc. Micheala Cartrette)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914468
    VIRIN: 230302-Z-YF092-1001
    Filename: DOD_110156497
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion Hoist Drills, by SPC Micheala Cartrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Hoist
    Helicopter
    Arizona
    Teamwork
    National Guard

