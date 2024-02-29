Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Broll: Royal Thai Marines Teach 15th MEU Marines About Jungle Survival

    CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    03.02.2024

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, learn jungle survival tactics from Royal Thai Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion during Exercise Cobra Gold, Chanthaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914467
    VIRIN: 240302-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_110156444
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH

    This work, Broll: Royal Thai Marines Teach 15th MEU Marines About Jungle Survival, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CobraGold, 15th MEU, Partnership, Readiness, Survival, Jungle

