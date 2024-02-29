U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in jungle survival training during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 11:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914465
|VIRIN:
|240228-M-HP224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110156394
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Broll: Royal Thai Marines Teach 15th MEU Marines About Jungle Survival, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
