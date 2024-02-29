Iron Fist 24, War Games

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914458" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps leadership with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, coordinate with Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members with the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, during a war game, part of Iron Fist 24, on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2024. War games help to visualize and predict what courses of action to take alongside their allies against a common adversary. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape)