Iron Fist 24, War Games

U.S. Marine Corps leadership with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, coordinate with Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members with the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, during a war game, part of Iron Fist 24, on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2024. War games help to visualize and predict what courses of action to take alongside their allies against a common adversary. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape)
|02.29.2024
|03.03.2024 18:36
|B-Roll
|914458
|240303-M-MJ391-1002
|DOD_110156194
|00:01:47
|CAMP AINOURA, SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|0
|0
