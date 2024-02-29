Shanti Prayas IV | Peacekeeping in Action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mongolian Armed Forces service members conduct United Nations (UN) Designated Site exercise during Shanti Prayas IV, at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on March 3, 2024. Service members simulated safeguarding medical resources, screening incoming individuals, and securing the UN base. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland and Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)