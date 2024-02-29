Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | Peacekeeping Pride

    NEPAL

    03.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Bangladesh Army Lance Cpl Khandakar Mamun, participating at Shanti Prayas IV, takes part in Check Point training during at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on March 02, 2024. LCpl Mamun takes pride in representing his country and participating in United Nations exercises to bolster multinational peacekeeping efforts. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland and Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 07:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914455
    VIRIN: 240302-F-PA224-4064
    Filename: DOD_110156081
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Peacekeeping Pride, by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    USINDOPACOM
    Shanti Prayas IV

