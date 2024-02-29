Bangladesh Army Lance Cpl Khandakar Mamun, participating at Shanti Prayas IV, takes part in Check Point training during at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on March 02, 2024. LCpl Mamun takes pride in representing his country and participating in United Nations exercises to bolster multinational peacekeeping efforts. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland and Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 07:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914455
|VIRIN:
|240302-F-PA224-4064
|Filename:
|DOD_110156081
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Peacekeeping Pride, by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
