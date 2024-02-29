Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Fist 24, War Games

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP AINOURA, NAGASAKI, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps leadership with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, coordinate with Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members with the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, during a war game, part of Iron Fist 24, on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2024. War games help to visualize and predict what courses of action to take alongside their allies against a common adversary. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 01:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914454
    VIRIN: 240302-M-MJ391-1001
    Filename: DOD_110156048
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: CAMP AINOURA, NAGASAKI, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 24, War Games, by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    Staffex
    Iron Fist
    Camp Ainoura
    ARDR
    IF24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT