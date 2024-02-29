Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | Cordon Coordination

    NEPAL

    02.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Nepali Army Captain Shruti Kunwar, Field Training Exercise Instructor, describes the important elements of Cordon and Search during Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Centre on March 1, 2024. Kunwar emphasizes the importance of utilizing the Language Assistant and working with local authorities to assist the United Nations service members into integrating with the community they are assisting during Exercise Shanti Prayas IV. She hopes that this will give them experience they can draw upon when they are deployed for future UN Missions. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 07:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914452
    VIRIN: 240301-N-XP917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110156012
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: NP

    Shanti Prayas IV; USINDOPACOM; United Nations; Nepal; PKO

