Shanti Prayas IV | Cordon Coordination

Nepali Army Captain Shruti Kunwar, Field Training Exercise Instructor, describes the important elements of Cordon and Search during Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Centre on March 1, 2024. Kunwar emphasizes the importance of utilizing the Language Assistant and working with local authorities to assist the United Nations service members into integrating with the community they are assisting during Exercise Shanti Prayas IV. She hopes that this will give them experience they can draw upon when they are deployed for future UN Missions. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
