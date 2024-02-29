Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics on Location: Supplying Combat Air Power (Tyndall Air Force Base, FL)

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Combat air power, this is the focus of Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. From fuel to repair parts to boots, construction equipment and much more, the 325th Readiness Squadron partners with the Defense Logistics Agency to provide logistics and supply support so the airmen at Tyndall can focus on their mission. For more information about how DLA can support your organization visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 17:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914440
    VIRIN: 240303-D-LU733-9091
    PIN: 505873
    Filename: DOD_110155804
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics on Location: Supplying Combat Air Power (Tyndall Air Force Base, FL), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

