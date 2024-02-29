Logistics on Location: Supplying Combat Air Power (Tyndall Air Force Base, FL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914440" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Combat air power, this is the focus of Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. From fuel to repair parts to boots, construction equipment and much more, the 325th Readiness Squadron partners with the Defense Logistics Agency to provide logistics and supply support so the airmen at Tyndall can focus on their mission. For more information about how DLA can support your organization visit: www.dla.mil