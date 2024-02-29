Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOS Resolution Vehicle Loading Experimentation during Project Convergence Capstone 4 - Vertical Reel

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Marquis McCants 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Military members experiment with loading various vehicles onto HOS Resolution during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Feb. 26, 2024. PC-C4 is a Joint and Multinational, two-phase experiment designed to transform the Army and ensure readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Marquis McCants)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914437
    VIRIN: 240226-A-KX494-1001
    Filename: DOD_110155766
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    Army Futures Command
    Project Convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

