Military members experiment with loading various vehicles onto HOS Resolution during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Feb. 26, 2024. PC-C4 is a Joint and Multinational, two-phase experiment designed to transform the Army and ensure readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Marquis McCants)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 16:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914437
|VIRIN:
|240226-A-KX494-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110155766
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HOS Resolution Vehicle Loading Experimentation during Project Convergence Capstone 4 - Vertical Reel, by SPC Marquis McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
