U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines load various military vehicles onto the HOS Resolution during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Feb. 26, 2024. PC-C4 is a Joint and Multinational, two-phase experiment designed to transform the Army and ensure readiness. (U.S. Army video by (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914431
|VIRIN:
|240226-A-JU985-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110155689
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HOS Resolution Vehicle Loading Experimentation during Project Convergence Capstone 4 - BROLL, by PFC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
