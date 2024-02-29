30th Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition day 2

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conducted medical evacuation training during the 30th Medical Brigade’s Best Squad Competition at Franken Kaserne military base, Ansbach, Germany on Feb. 27, 2024. The competition will evaluate each squad’s technical and tactical abilities, as well as their discipline and teamwork.
