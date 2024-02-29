Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition day 2

    GERMANY

    02.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conducted medical evacuation training during the 30th Medical Brigade’s Best Squad Competition at Franken Kaserne military base, Ansbach, Germany on Feb. 27, 2024. The competition will evaluate each squad’s technical and tactical abilities, as well as their discipline and teamwork.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914420
    VIRIN: 240227-A-MP101-6482
    Filename: DOD_110155550
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    ThisIsMySquad
    21st TSC
    30th Medical Brigade

