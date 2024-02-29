Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Central Command airdrops food, water over Gaza

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop of humanitarian assistance over Gaza, March 2, 2024. The humanitarian aid includes 66 bundles of food and water providing over 38,000 meals to civilians most in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict in the region. (U.S. Air Force video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914419
    VIRIN: 240202-F-XY642-7001
    Filename: DOD_110155532
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 18
    High-Res. Downloads: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Central Command airdrops food, water over Gaza, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aid
    CENTCOM
    airdrop
    humanitarian
    C-130
    Gaza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT