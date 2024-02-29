U.S. Central Command airdrops food, water over Gaza

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop of humanitarian assistance over Gaza, March 2, 2024. The humanitarian aid includes 66 bundles of food and water providing over 38,000 meals to civilians most in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict in the region. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914419
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-XY642-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110155532
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|18
|High-Res. Downloads:
|18
